6493 RIVIERA DRIVE Available 05/01/20 Luxury Town Home - Luxury Town Home. Beautiful hard wood floors and cabinets. Hardwoods refinished and new carpet installed August 2018. Two covered patios, game room with wet bar, study that can easily be used as a fourth bedroom. Spacious kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops open to dining and living area. Includes the refrigerator. Owner pays HOA. Apply on line at www.legacy380.com. $45 application fee. One time $125 administration fee upon approval. Tenants or tenant's agent must verify all information.



(RLNE2446525)