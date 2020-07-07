All apartments in Irving
Last updated April 16 2020 at 9:42 AM

6493 RIVIERA DRIVE

6493 Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6493 Riviera Drive, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
game room
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
6493 RIVIERA DRIVE Available 05/01/20 Luxury Town Home - Luxury Town Home. Beautiful hard wood floors and cabinets. Hardwoods refinished and new carpet installed August 2018. Two covered patios, game room with wet bar, study that can easily be used as a fourth bedroom. Spacious kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops open to dining and living area. Includes the refrigerator. Owner pays HOA. Apply on line at www.legacy380.com. $45 application fee. One time $125 administration fee upon approval. Tenants or tenant's agent must verify all information.

(RLNE2446525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6493 RIVIERA DRIVE have any available units?
6493 RIVIERA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6493 RIVIERA DRIVE have?
Some of 6493 RIVIERA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6493 RIVIERA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6493 RIVIERA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6493 RIVIERA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6493 RIVIERA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6493 RIVIERA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6493 RIVIERA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6493 RIVIERA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6493 RIVIERA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6493 RIVIERA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6493 RIVIERA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6493 RIVIERA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6493 RIVIERA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6493 RIVIERA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6493 RIVIERA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

