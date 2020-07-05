Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly

***Open Sunday 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM*** Freshly painted from ceiling to floor this month! Enjoy a low maintenance, Valley Ranch lifestyle at this Mediterranean style garden home. The many features of 604 Mission Circle include vaulted ceilings with warm natural lighting, master suite and guest suite down, loft, study, gameroom or third bedroom up, recent flooring, small fenced rear yard and patio plus much more. Walk to private neighborhood pool, hiking trails and picturesque canals. Home will feed to new, state of the art Coppell Canyon Ranch Elementary School opening August 2019. Small pets considered on a case by case basis.