Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Contemporary and low maintenance condominium with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage in highly sought after La Villita community. Open kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, SS appliances and lots of cabinet & counter spaces. Huge combo dining and living is great for entertaining. Master bedroom features a balcony for outside enjoyment and relaxation. Master bath has separate shower, jetted tub, dual vanities, and walk in closet. The community offers a pool with BBQ station, playgrounds, lake & jogging trails. Owner pays HOA that covers water, trash, sewer, gas & exterior maintenance. Enjoy the prime location with minutes to major highways, shops & dining. Move in ready. Don't miss!