604 Arbol
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:06 AM

604 Arbol

604 Arbol · No Longer Available
Location

604 Arbol, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Contemporary and low maintenance condominium with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage in highly sought after La Villita community. Open kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, SS appliances and lots of cabinet & counter spaces. Huge combo dining and living is great for entertaining. Master bedroom features a balcony for outside enjoyment and relaxation. Master bath has separate shower, jetted tub, dual vanities, and walk in closet. The community offers a pool with BBQ station, playgrounds, lake & jogging trails. Owner pays HOA that covers water, trash, sewer, gas & exterior maintenance. Enjoy the prime location with minutes to major highways, shops & dining. Move in ready. Don't miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Arbol have any available units?
604 Arbol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Arbol have?
Some of 604 Arbol's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Arbol currently offering any rent specials?
604 Arbol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Arbol pet-friendly?
No, 604 Arbol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 604 Arbol offer parking?
Yes, 604 Arbol offers parking.
Does 604 Arbol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Arbol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Arbol have a pool?
Yes, 604 Arbol has a pool.
Does 604 Arbol have accessible units?
No, 604 Arbol does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Arbol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Arbol has units with dishwashers.

