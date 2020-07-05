555 Ranch Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful condo central to everything* 2 spacious bedrooms with 2 full ensuite baths* Wood style luxury vinyl plank flooring in living & kitchen areas* Open living room with fireplace & wet bar* Updated kitchen with granite, stone back splash & breakfast bar* Upstairs balcony is perfect for study or reading area* Balcony offers additional outdoor seating upstairs or enjoy downstairs patio* Coppell schools* Amenities include walking-jogging trails, a canal that runs through Valley Ranch, community pool, amenity center, shopping, dining & much more* Refrigerator is included for tenant's use*