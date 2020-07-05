All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 555 Ranch Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
555 Ranch Trail
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:07 AM

555 Ranch Trail

555 Ranch Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

555 Ranch Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful condo central to everything* 2 spacious bedrooms with 2 full ensuite baths* Wood style luxury vinyl plank flooring in living & kitchen areas* Open living room with fireplace & wet bar* Updated kitchen with granite, stone back splash & breakfast bar* Upstairs balcony is perfect for study or reading area* Balcony offers additional outdoor seating upstairs or enjoy downstairs patio* Coppell schools* Amenities include walking-jogging trails, a canal that runs through Valley Ranch, community pool, amenity center, shopping, dining & much more* Refrigerator is included for tenant's use*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Ranch Trail have any available units?
555 Ranch Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 Ranch Trail have?
Some of 555 Ranch Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Ranch Trail currently offering any rent specials?
555 Ranch Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Ranch Trail pet-friendly?
No, 555 Ranch Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 555 Ranch Trail offer parking?
No, 555 Ranch Trail does not offer parking.
Does 555 Ranch Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 Ranch Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Ranch Trail have a pool?
Yes, 555 Ranch Trail has a pool.
Does 555 Ranch Trail have accessible units?
No, 555 Ranch Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Ranch Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 Ranch Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cielo Azul
1826 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St
Irving, TX 75038
Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Colinas Pointe
4300 Rainier St
Irving, TX 75062
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas