Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Gorgeous, gorgeous home in highly sought after Valley Ranch! Professionally updated home with designer colors and materials - hardwood floors, stone countertops, encolosed back yard, the list goes on and on! This home is stunning and is conveniently located to highways, shopping, restauraunts and businesses. Act quickly to make this your new home!