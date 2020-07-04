All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 518 Sandra Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
518 Sandra Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 9:25 AM

518 Sandra Drive

518 Sandra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

518 Sandra Drive, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2-1-1 in Irving! Gorgeous flooring, new paint, spacious rooms, huge backyard and more! Great curb appeal boasts a winding sidewalk to a roomy covered porch. Entry opens to a large family room. Adorable kitchen has solid surface engineered stone countertops, antique style backsplash, white cabinetry, gas stove and updated hardware. Two lovely bedrooms with his and hers closets, one full bath, ceiling fans, blinds, huge backyard with storage building and utility room. Easy access to highways, schools, parks and just minutes from DFW and Dallas Love Field Airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Sandra Drive have any available units?
518 Sandra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 Sandra Drive have?
Some of 518 Sandra Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Sandra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
518 Sandra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Sandra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 518 Sandra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 518 Sandra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 518 Sandra Drive offers parking.
Does 518 Sandra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Sandra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Sandra Drive have a pool?
No, 518 Sandra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 518 Sandra Drive have accessible units?
No, 518 Sandra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Sandra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Sandra Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl
Irving, TX 75063
MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas