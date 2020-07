Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Totally remodeled with new flooring, kitchen and bathrooms. Available now for immediate move is. Three bedroom with walk in closets,also two bathroom. Very spacious back yard area fenced. Full two car garage with opener.

Great location close to Hwy 183, Las Colinas night life just up the street, minutes to DFW Airport.

Pet friendly. Online application text listing agent for url link