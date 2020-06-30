504 Marshall Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Marshall Court - Beautiful Ranch Style Home in Irving area. This home has 4 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1,762 sq. ft. Easy access to DFW Airport, Downtown Dallas and Fort Worth. Cul De Sac neighborhood. It features:



- Heatilator fireplace

- Microwave

- Refrigerator

- Electric Cooktop

- Dishwasher

- Ceiling Fans throughout

- 2 Car Garage

- Over sized Lot

- Security Cameras in front and back

- Covered patio with gas outlet



Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older. To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions



(RLNE5043429)