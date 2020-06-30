All apartments in Irving
Last updated August 15 2019 at 9:50 AM

504 Marshall Ct

504 Marshall Court · No Longer Available
Location

504 Marshall Court, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Marshall Court - Beautiful Ranch Style Home in Irving area. This home has 4 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1,762 sq. ft. Easy access to DFW Airport, Downtown Dallas and Fort Worth. Cul De Sac neighborhood. It features:

- Heatilator fireplace
- Microwave
- Refrigerator
- Electric Cooktop
- Dishwasher
- Ceiling Fans throughout
- 2 Car Garage
- Over sized Lot
- Security Cameras in front and back
- Covered patio with gas outlet

Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older. To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions

(RLNE5043429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Marshall Ct have any available units?
504 Marshall Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Marshall Ct have?
Some of 504 Marshall Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Marshall Ct currently offering any rent specials?
504 Marshall Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Marshall Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Marshall Ct is pet friendly.
Does 504 Marshall Ct offer parking?
Yes, 504 Marshall Ct offers parking.
Does 504 Marshall Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Marshall Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Marshall Ct have a pool?
No, 504 Marshall Ct does not have a pool.
Does 504 Marshall Ct have accessible units?
No, 504 Marshall Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Marshall Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Marshall Ct has units with dishwashers.

