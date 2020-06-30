4108 Tacoma Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom / 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage - This home was fully remodeled less than one year ago. You'll find stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a large utility room for your washer/dryer and ceramic tile or vinyl wood plank throughout the home except in the bedrooms.



You'll want to schedule time quickly to see this one before it's gone!



We are a pet-friendly community without breed restrictions. However, any pet that will put at risk one of our team members will not be allowed. Non-refundable Pet Fee for this home is $300 per pet.



