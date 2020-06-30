All apartments in Irving
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:25 AM

4108 Tacoma Street

4108 Tacoma Street · No Longer Available
Location

4108 Tacoma Street, Irving, TX 75062
Northwest Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom / 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage - This home was fully remodeled less than one year ago. You'll find stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a large utility room for your washer/dryer and ceramic tile or vinyl wood plank throughout the home except in the bedrooms.

You'll want to schedule time quickly to see this one before it's gone!

We are a pet-friendly community without breed restrictions. However, any pet that will put at risk one of our team members will not be allowed. Non-refundable Pet Fee for this home is $300 per pet.

(RLNE4911382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 Tacoma Street have any available units?
4108 Tacoma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4108 Tacoma Street have?
Some of 4108 Tacoma Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Tacoma Street currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Tacoma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Tacoma Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4108 Tacoma Street is pet friendly.
Does 4108 Tacoma Street offer parking?
Yes, 4108 Tacoma Street offers parking.
Does 4108 Tacoma Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4108 Tacoma Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Tacoma Street have a pool?
No, 4108 Tacoma Street does not have a pool.
Does 4108 Tacoma Street have accessible units?
No, 4108 Tacoma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Tacoma Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4108 Tacoma Street does not have units with dishwashers.

