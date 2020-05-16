3904 Tally Ho Drive

Amenities

FULLY RENOVATED home, located in the prestigious 24-hour guarded Fox Glen Subdivision, across from a spacious greenbelt in the Las Colinas Country Club Golf Community. Includes 6 bedrooms, 5 & half baths with a bright and open floor plan that makes this luxurious home perfect for all of your entertainment needs. Includes hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with double ovens, stainless steel appliances, a five-burner gas range, and a huge pantry. The master suite features a double shower, freestanding bathtub, marble floor, and dual closets. This home also includes a media room, playroom, three living rooms, game room, gym, a tornado shelter-wine cellar, an office, an oversized 4-car garage, and so much more.