3904 Tally Ho Drive

Location

3904 Tally Ho Drive, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
media room
FULLY RENOVATED home, located in the prestigious 24-hour guarded Fox Glen Subdivision, across from a spacious greenbelt in the Las Colinas Country Club Golf Community. Includes 6 bedrooms, 5 & half baths with a bright and open floor plan that makes this luxurious home perfect for all of your entertainment needs. Includes hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with double ovens, stainless steel appliances, a five-burner gas range, and a huge pantry. The master suite features a double shower, freestanding bathtub, marble floor, and dual closets. This home also includes a media room, playroom, three living rooms, game room, gym, a tornado shelter-wine cellar, an office, an oversized 4-car garage, and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 Tally Ho Drive have any available units?
3904 Tally Ho Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 Tally Ho Drive have?
Some of 3904 Tally Ho Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 Tally Ho Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3904 Tally Ho Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 Tally Ho Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3904 Tally Ho Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3904 Tally Ho Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3904 Tally Ho Drive offers parking.
Does 3904 Tally Ho Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3904 Tally Ho Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 Tally Ho Drive have a pool?
No, 3904 Tally Ho Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3904 Tally Ho Drive have accessible units?
No, 3904 Tally Ho Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 Tally Ho Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 Tally Ho Drive has units with dishwashers.

