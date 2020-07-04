All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2810 Harvard Street N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2810 Harvard Street N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2810 Harvard Street N

2810 N Harvard St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2810 N Harvard St, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available March 1! Four bedrooms, large backyard and large living area perfect for family gatherings. Bedrooms split across floor plan with three bedrooms on one side of the house and one with an attached bathroom. Fourth bedroom with attach bathroom on adjacent side of home. Quick access to 183 and centrally located in the DFW metroplex. Near all amenities on Belt Line Road. Stove and dishwasher included. No refrigerator or microwave. Pets accepted with prior approval. Application fee $35 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2810 Harvard Street N have any available units?
2810 Harvard Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2810 Harvard Street N have?
Some of 2810 Harvard Street N's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2810 Harvard Street N currently offering any rent specials?
2810 Harvard Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 Harvard Street N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2810 Harvard Street N is pet friendly.
Does 2810 Harvard Street N offer parking?
No, 2810 Harvard Street N does not offer parking.
Does 2810 Harvard Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2810 Harvard Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 Harvard Street N have a pool?
No, 2810 Harvard Street N does not have a pool.
Does 2810 Harvard Street N have accessible units?
No, 2810 Harvard Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 Harvard Street N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2810 Harvard Street N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy
Irving, TX 75039
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail
Irving, TX 75063
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Allura
6445 Love Dr
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas