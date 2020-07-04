2810 Harvard Street N

Amenities

Available March 1! Four bedrooms, large backyard and large living area perfect for family gatherings. Bedrooms split across floor plan with three bedrooms on one side of the house and one with an attached bathroom. Fourth bedroom with attach bathroom on adjacent side of home. Quick access to 183 and centrally located in the DFW metroplex. Near all amenities on Belt Line Road. Stove and dishwasher included. No refrigerator or microwave. Pets accepted with prior approval. Application fee $35 per adult.