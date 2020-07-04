All apartments in Irving
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:59 PM

2613 Mcclure Street

2613 Mcclure St · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Mcclure St, Irving, TX 75062
Plymouth Park North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move In Ready Home

No evictions
No felonies
Combined income is at least $3000
No late pays from current residence
No sec 8
No foreclosure on credit report
No bankruptcy on credit report
$35 application fee per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Mcclure Street have any available units?
2613 Mcclure Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 2613 Mcclure Street currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Mcclure Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Mcclure Street pet-friendly?
No, 2613 Mcclure Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2613 Mcclure Street offer parking?
No, 2613 Mcclure Street does not offer parking.
Does 2613 Mcclure Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Mcclure Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Mcclure Street have a pool?
No, 2613 Mcclure Street does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Mcclure Street have accessible units?
No, 2613 Mcclure Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Mcclure Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 Mcclure Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 Mcclure Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2613 Mcclure Street does not have units with air conditioning.

