Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2613 Mcclure Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2613 Mcclure Street
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:59 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2613 Mcclure Street
2613 Mcclure St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2613 Mcclure St, Irving, TX 75062
Plymouth Park North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move In Ready Home
No evictions
No felonies
Combined income is at least $3000
No late pays from current residence
No sec 8
No foreclosure on credit report
No bankruptcy on credit report
$35 application fee per adult
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2613 Mcclure Street have any available units?
2613 Mcclure Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 2613 Mcclure Street currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Mcclure Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Mcclure Street pet-friendly?
No, 2613 Mcclure Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 2613 Mcclure Street offer parking?
No, 2613 Mcclure Street does not offer parking.
Does 2613 Mcclure Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Mcclure Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Mcclure Street have a pool?
No, 2613 Mcclure Street does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Mcclure Street have accessible units?
No, 2613 Mcclure Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Mcclure Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 Mcclure Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 Mcclure Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2613 Mcclure Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy
Irving, TX 75039
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl
Irving, TX 75063
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas