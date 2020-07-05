Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2521 Fairbrook Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2521 Fairbrook Street
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:53 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2521 Fairbrook Street
2521 Fairbrook Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2521 Fairbrook Street, Irving, TX 75062
Hillcrest Oaks
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Clean 3 bedroom in Irving. Great spacious floor plan with brick fireplace and many built-ins. Located on a beautiful partially treed lot. Convenient location to schools and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2521 Fairbrook Street have any available units?
2521 Fairbrook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 2521 Fairbrook Street currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Fairbrook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Fairbrook Street pet-friendly?
No, 2521 Fairbrook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 2521 Fairbrook Street offer parking?
No, 2521 Fairbrook Street does not offer parking.
Does 2521 Fairbrook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Fairbrook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Fairbrook Street have a pool?
No, 2521 Fairbrook Street does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Fairbrook Street have accessible units?
No, 2521 Fairbrook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Fairbrook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 Fairbrook Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2521 Fairbrook Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2521 Fairbrook Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl
Irving, TX 75063
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas