2464 Southcourt Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing location in Gated community and serene canal. Updated townhouse with tiled floors in 1st floor, Large-living-dining area with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Open to bright and beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances. Loft at the top is ideal for sturdy area with built-in desk. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your master suite with large walk-in closet, Tub and separate shower and lots of counter space. 2nd bedroom is spacious with large bathroom. Great size backyard easy to maintain. Take advantage of this private community amenities, pool, walk around the canal and green belts. pets are case by case.