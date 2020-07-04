All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
2464 Southcourt Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2464 Southcourt Circle

2464 Southcourt Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2464 Southcourt Circle, Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing location in Gated community and serene canal. Updated townhouse with tiled floors in 1st floor, Large-living-dining area with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Open to bright and beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances. Loft at the top is ideal for sturdy area with built-in desk. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your master suite with large walk-in closet, Tub and separate shower and lots of counter space. 2nd bedroom is spacious with large bathroom. Great size backyard easy to maintain. Take advantage of this private community amenities, pool, walk around the canal and green belts. pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2464 Southcourt Circle have any available units?
2464 Southcourt Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2464 Southcourt Circle have?
Some of 2464 Southcourt Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2464 Southcourt Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2464 Southcourt Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2464 Southcourt Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2464 Southcourt Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2464 Southcourt Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2464 Southcourt Circle offers parking.
Does 2464 Southcourt Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2464 Southcourt Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2464 Southcourt Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2464 Southcourt Circle has a pool.
Does 2464 Southcourt Circle have accessible units?
No, 2464 Southcourt Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2464 Southcourt Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2464 Southcourt Circle has units with dishwashers.

