2426 Dewitt Street

4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Quaint Home - This house qualifies for a $50 Rent Discount when rent is paid early for the coming month. The rent amount shown is the DISCOUNTED RATE.



This 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home is almost ready for move-in.



You will be greeted with neutral colors throughout the home. Vinyl wood plank flooring was selected for ease of cleaning. The baths have ceramic tile flooring. Granite countertops are in the kitchen.



Heating, water and cooking range are all gas appliances. The dryer connection is electric. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are provided by the tenant. This home is equipped with central heating and air.



There is an open feeling to this home since the living room, dining room and Kitchen are all one room. The home is bright from an abundance of windows.



Another great feature of this home is the garage conversion. This conversion allowed for a full utility room inside the home and a larger master suite that is separated from the other bedrooms.



Pets are welcome here and there is no breed restriction. However, any pet that will place one of our workers at risk is restricted for the worker's safety. The non-refundable Pet Deposit of $250 covers up to 4 pets (the maximum allowed by the City of Irving and must be registered).



