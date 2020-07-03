All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2426 Dewitt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2426 Dewitt Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2426 Dewitt Street

2426 Dewitt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2426 Dewitt Street, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Quaint Home - This house qualifies for a $50 Rent Discount when rent is paid early for the coming month. The rent amount shown is the DISCOUNTED RATE.

This 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home is almost ready for move-in.

You will be greeted with neutral colors throughout the home. Vinyl wood plank flooring was selected for ease of cleaning. The baths have ceramic tile flooring. Granite countertops are in the kitchen.

Heating, water and cooking range are all gas appliances. The dryer connection is electric. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are provided by the tenant. This home is equipped with central heating and air.

There is an open feeling to this home since the living room, dining room and Kitchen are all one room. The home is bright from an abundance of windows.

Another great feature of this home is the garage conversion. This conversion allowed for a full utility room inside the home and a larger master suite that is separated from the other bedrooms.

Pets are welcome here and there is no breed restriction. However, any pet that will place one of our workers at risk is restricted for the worker's safety. The non-refundable Pet Deposit of $250 covers up to 4 pets (the maximum allowed by the City of Irving and must be registered).

(RLNE4651906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 Dewitt Street have any available units?
2426 Dewitt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2426 Dewitt Street have?
Some of 2426 Dewitt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2426 Dewitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
2426 Dewitt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 Dewitt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2426 Dewitt Street is pet friendly.
Does 2426 Dewitt Street offer parking?
Yes, 2426 Dewitt Street offers parking.
Does 2426 Dewitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2426 Dewitt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 Dewitt Street have a pool?
No, 2426 Dewitt Street does not have a pool.
Does 2426 Dewitt Street have accessible units?
No, 2426 Dewitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 Dewitt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2426 Dewitt Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Park Apartments
2700 Rock Island Rd
Irving, TX 75060
The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Cielo Azul
1826 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail
Irving, TX 75063
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas