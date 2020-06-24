All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:14 PM

2423 Grove St

2423 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

2423 Grove Street, Irving, TX 75060
Lamar Brown

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
South Irving home - This is a cute home. This property will not last. There are wood laminate floor throughout. The windows are double pane. The washer & dryer connections are in the garage. This has a huge yard.

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE5602933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2423 Grove St have any available units?
2423 Grove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 2423 Grove St currently offering any rent specials?
2423 Grove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2423 Grove St pet-friendly?
No, 2423 Grove St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2423 Grove St offer parking?
Yes, 2423 Grove St offers parking.
Does 2423 Grove St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2423 Grove St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2423 Grove St have a pool?
No, 2423 Grove St does not have a pool.
Does 2423 Grove St have accessible units?
No, 2423 Grove St does not have accessible units.
Does 2423 Grove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2423 Grove St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2423 Grove St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2423 Grove St does not have units with air conditioning.

