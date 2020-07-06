Four-plex townhome available for immediate move-in!. Features two bedrooms and one bathroom with walk in closet in master bedroom. Kitchen is fully equipped with electric cook-top & dishwasher. Single car garage also included in rent. Contact us for our pet policy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 204 Alpine Court have any available units?
204 Alpine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Alpine Court have?
Some of 204 Alpine Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Alpine Court currently offering any rent specials?
204 Alpine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Alpine Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Alpine Court is pet friendly.
Does 204 Alpine Court offer parking?
Yes, 204 Alpine Court offers parking.
Does 204 Alpine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Alpine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Alpine Court have a pool?
No, 204 Alpine Court does not have a pool.
Does 204 Alpine Court have accessible units?
No, 204 Alpine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Alpine Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Alpine Court has units with dishwashers.
