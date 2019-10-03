All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2022 Laurel Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2022 Laurel Oaks Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:55 PM

2022 Laurel Oaks Drive

2022 Laurel Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2022 Laurel Oaks Drive, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Look no further! A recently remodeled house in a prime location. Quiet neighborhood. Walk to school and park. Easy to access highway and shopping. No carpet. Easy to clean. Granite countertop, kitchen backsplashes and Stainless steel appliances. New interior paint. Beautifully remodeled bathrooms. Cozy but spacious with 2 living areas. Patio and a large deck for backyard retreat. Recently replaced AC. Wood fence for privacy. Great curb appeal and easy to maintain yard. Very clean. Move-in ready. Prospect or agent to verify schools and measurements. No pet. No housing voucher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 Laurel Oaks Drive have any available units?
2022 Laurel Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2022 Laurel Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2022 Laurel Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 Laurel Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Laurel Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Laurel Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2022 Laurel Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2022 Laurel Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 2022 Laurel Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2022 Laurel Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 Laurel Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Laurel Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 2022 Laurel Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Laurel Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2022 Laurel Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Laurel Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2022 Laurel Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln
Irving, TX 75062
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Allura
6445 Love Dr
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas