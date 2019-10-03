2022 Laurel Oaks Drive

Amenities

Look no further! A recently remodeled house in a prime location. Quiet neighborhood. Walk to school and park. Easy to access highway and shopping. No carpet. Easy to clean. Granite countertop, kitchen backsplashes and Stainless steel appliances. New interior paint. Beautifully remodeled bathrooms. Cozy but spacious with 2 living areas. Patio and a large deck for backyard retreat. Recently replaced AC. Wood fence for privacy. Great curb appeal and easy to maintain yard. Very clean. Move-in ready. Prospect or agent to verify schools and measurements. No pet. No housing voucher.