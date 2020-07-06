1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

New Carpet!!! Beautiful two-level town-home with green zone in front and no neighbors in the back. Built in 2010, this three bedroom home opens up to a grand foyer which leads to two bedrooms, a full bath, and a built-in study. The master bedroom is upstairs and includes a large private bath and walk-in closet. Spacious family room opens to kitchen equipped with GE appliances, vaulted ceilings, impressive granite breakfast counter, formal dining room, laundry room, and a half bath. Home is located in reputed Valley-ranch area and has easy access to Freeways, DFW Airport, Shopping areas, Schools, Grocery Stores, Restaurants and a City-Park at 5 min walking distance. Refrigerator and washer dryer are included.