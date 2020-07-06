All apartments in Irving
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive
1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive

1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New Carpet!!! Beautiful two-level town-home with green zone in front and no neighbors in the back. Built in 2010, this three bedroom home opens up to a grand foyer which leads to two bedrooms, a full bath, and a built-in study. The master bedroom is upstairs and includes a large private bath and walk-in closet. Spacious family room opens to kitchen equipped with GE appliances, vaulted ceilings, impressive granite breakfast counter, formal dining room, laundry room, and a half bath. Home is located in reputed Valley-ranch area and has easy access to Freeways, DFW Airport, Shopping areas, Schools, Grocery Stores, Restaurants and a City-Park at 5 min walking distance. Refrigerator and washer dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive have any available units?
1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive have?
Some of 1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1955 Longmeadow Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

