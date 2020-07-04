LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! This beautiful home is located right in the heart of the DFW Metroplex with 2 major international airports nearby with quick and easy driving access to the rest of the Metroplex. Most sought after floor plan in Irving located in a cul-de-sac. Master down with 2 bedrooms upstairs. Backyard faces south for summertime shade. Large space behind the fence that is all part of the lot extending all the way back to the trees. Water heater replaced 2 years ago and home has a water purification system. Move-in ready and a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1710 W 8th Street have any available units?
1710 W 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 W 8th Street have?
Some of 1710 W 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 W 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1710 W 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.