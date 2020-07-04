1710 W 8th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! This beautiful home is located right in the heart of the DFW Metroplex with 2 major international airports nearby with quick and easy driving access to the rest of the Metroplex. Most sought after floor plan in Irving located in a cul-de-sac. Master down with 2 bedrooms upstairs. Backyard faces south for summertime shade. Large space behind the fence that is all part of the lot extending all the way back to the trees. Water heater replaced 2 years ago and home has a water purification system. Move-in ready and a must see.