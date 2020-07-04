All apartments in Irving
1631 Secretariat Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

1631 Secretariat Lane

1631 Secretarial Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1631 Secretarial Lane, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
FOR RENT. Move-in Ready. Come make this 2-story, 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2-car garage D R Horton home with Medina Falls floor plan in Graff Farms sub-division your next home. Master bedroom with walk-in closet; large kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances; formal living; and formal dining downstairs. Three bedrooms, second living room and nook upstairs. Lots of storage space throughout the house. Landscaped backyard, covered patio. Stipes Elementary school with playground and basketball court is in walking distance. HOA includes community swimming pool, pool wifi, green belt and kids playground. Close to Southwest Spray Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

