1631 Secretariat Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage internet access

FOR RENT. Move-in Ready. Come make this 2-story, 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2-car garage D R Horton home with Medina Falls floor plan in Graff Farms sub-division your next home. Master bedroom with walk-in closet; large kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances; formal living; and formal dining downstairs. Three bedrooms, second living room and nook upstairs. Lots of storage space throughout the house. Landscaped backyard, covered patio. Stipes Elementary school with playground and basketball court is in walking distance. HOA includes community swimming pool, pool wifi, green belt and kids playground. Close to Southwest Spray Park.