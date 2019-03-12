All apartments in Irving
1213 Lakeridge Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:52 PM

1213 Lakeridge Lane

1213 Lakeridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Lakeridge Lane, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Absolutely gorgeous WELL maintained one story home with exemplary Coppell Schools +Nice open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, study (could be used as 4th BR), formal dining + Handscraped wood floors, new carpet, extensive trim and crown molding +Pristine kitchen with Gas cooktop, island, plenty of 42” cabinet and tons of granite counter-space + Master Bath boasts walk in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower + Beautiful landscape and patio in the backyard + Home includes with Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator +Come see this spacious home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Lakeridge Lane have any available units?
1213 Lakeridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 Lakeridge Lane have?
Some of 1213 Lakeridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Lakeridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Lakeridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Lakeridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1213 Lakeridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1213 Lakeridge Lane offer parking?
No, 1213 Lakeridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1213 Lakeridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 Lakeridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Lakeridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1213 Lakeridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Lakeridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1213 Lakeridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Lakeridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 Lakeridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

