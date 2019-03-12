1213 Lakeridge Lane

Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous WELL maintained one story home with exemplary Coppell Schools +Nice open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, study (could be used as 4th BR), formal dining + Handscraped wood floors, new carpet, extensive trim and crown molding +Pristine kitchen with Gas cooktop, island, plenty of 42” cabinet and tons of granite counter-space + Master Bath boasts walk in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower + Beautiful landscape and patio in the backyard + Home includes with Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator +Come see this spacious home today!