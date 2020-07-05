112 Ranch Trail

Amenities
Impeccably kept 4 bedroom 3 full bathrooms featuring a sparkling pool in Lakeside Village.
Entry way featuring soaring ceilings & spiral staircase.
Living area has breathtaking micro mosaic tile detail adorning fireplace.
Kitchen has granite, mosaic back splash, chrome fixtures and built in stainless steel appliances.
Formal dining & breakfast room.
2 Living areas!
4th bedroom can be used as comfortable study.
Many finely appointed details including crown molding, framed hallways, & floating ceiling.
Backyard is great for entertaining with outdoor speakers.
Front yard maintenance included!
Easy access to 635 & George Bush Turnpike, great dining & shopping in walking distance.