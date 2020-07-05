All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:28 PM

112 Ranch Trail

112 Ranch Trail Rd · No Longer Available
Location

112 Ranch Trail Rd, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Impeccably kept 4 bedroom 3 full bathrooms featuring a sparkling pool in Lakeside Village.
Entry way featuring soaring ceilings & spiral staircase.
Living area has breathtaking micro mosaic tile detail adorning fireplace.
Kitchen has granite, mosaic back splash, chrome fixtures and built in stainless steel appliances.
Formal dining & breakfast room.
2 Living areas!
4th bedroom can be used as comfortable study.
Many finely appointed details including crown molding, framed hallways, & floating ceiling.
Backyard is great for entertaining with outdoor speakers.
Front yard maintenance included!
Easy access to 635 & George Bush Turnpike, great dining & shopping in walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Ranch Trail have any available units?
112 Ranch Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Ranch Trail have?
Some of 112 Ranch Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Ranch Trail currently offering any rent specials?
112 Ranch Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Ranch Trail pet-friendly?
No, 112 Ranch Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 112 Ranch Trail offer parking?
Yes, 112 Ranch Trail offers parking.
Does 112 Ranch Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Ranch Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Ranch Trail have a pool?
Yes, 112 Ranch Trail has a pool.
Does 112 Ranch Trail have accessible units?
No, 112 Ranch Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Ranch Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Ranch Trail has units with dishwashers.

