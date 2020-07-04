All apartments in Irving
Last updated December 6 2019 at 10:04 AM

1013 E Shady Grove Road

1013 East Shady Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

1013 East Shady Grove Road, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful 3 beds and 2 full Baths, Completely Remodeled last year like NEW HOME!! GREAT CONVENIENT LOCATION!Very close proximity to DFW Airport! Convenient access from Hwy.12,Hwy.183, I- 35 E, I-30 And PGBT. Open and functional floor plan! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Refrigerator. You are getting TONS of Upgrades with Interior features like all wood like tile flooring, carpets, Fresh paint, fixtures and updated bathrooms and Kitchen! Some exterior new features include new front elevation, new roof, new plumbing and new HVAC. The landlord will also install a new covered carport for one car on the left side of the house inside the fence for new tenant. Do not miss this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 E Shady Grove Road have any available units?
1013 E Shady Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 E Shady Grove Road have?
Some of 1013 E Shady Grove Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 E Shady Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
1013 E Shady Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 E Shady Grove Road pet-friendly?
No, 1013 E Shady Grove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1013 E Shady Grove Road offer parking?
Yes, 1013 E Shady Grove Road offers parking.
Does 1013 E Shady Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 E Shady Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 E Shady Grove Road have a pool?
No, 1013 E Shady Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 1013 E Shady Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 1013 E Shady Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 E Shady Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 E Shady Grove Road has units with dishwashers.

