1000 W Rochelle Rd

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 The Colony on Rochelle Apartments - Property Id: 232366
Wedged between Dallas and the DFW International Airport, Irving is a major part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. If you choose to live at The Colony on Rochelle Apartments, everything you want is right outside your door, from major sports events to amazing shopping and dining to theme parks to golf courses to museums and theaters. Irving is home to the University of Dallas, North Lake College, the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas, and the Irving Mall.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232366
Property Id 232366
(RLNE5609423)