1000 W Rochelle Rd

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher media room range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities media room

Available 05/01/20 The Colony on Rochelle Apartments - Property Id: 232366



Wedged between Dallas and the DFW International Airport, Irving is a major part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. If you choose to live at The Colony on Rochelle Apartments, everything you want is right outside your door, from major sports events to amazing shopping and dining to theme parks to golf courses to museums and theaters. Irving is home to the University of Dallas, North Lake College, the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas, and the Irving Mall.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232366

Property Id 232366



(RLNE5609423)