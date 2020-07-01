All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 100 White Sands Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
100 White Sands Trail
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:27 AM

100 White Sands Trail

100 White Sands Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

100 White Sands Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Valley Ranch home near DFW Airport. Updated kitchen features granite counters, white cabinets, and stainless appliances. Living room features a beautiful brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Master retreat features an attached bathroom with separate jetted tub and shower. French doors lead out to the private backyard, which features a spacious patio area. Walking distance to highly rated schools including Valley Ranch Elementary and Coppell Middle. Close to major highways and a short commute to Downtown Dallas. Near dining, shopping and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 White Sands Trail have any available units?
100 White Sands Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 White Sands Trail have?
Some of 100 White Sands Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 White Sands Trail currently offering any rent specials?
100 White Sands Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 White Sands Trail pet-friendly?
No, 100 White Sands Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 100 White Sands Trail offer parking?
No, 100 White Sands Trail does not offer parking.
Does 100 White Sands Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 White Sands Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 White Sands Trail have a pool?
No, 100 White Sands Trail does not have a pool.
Does 100 White Sands Trail have accessible units?
No, 100 White Sands Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 100 White Sands Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 White Sands Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln
Irving, TX 75062
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas