100 White Sands Trail

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Valley Ranch home near DFW Airport. Updated kitchen features granite counters, white cabinets, and stainless appliances. Living room features a beautiful brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Master retreat features an attached bathroom with separate jetted tub and shower. French doors lead out to the private backyard, which features a spacious patio area. Walking distance to highly rated schools including Valley Ranch Elementary and Coppell Middle. Close to major highways and a short commute to Downtown Dallas. Near dining, shopping and entertainment!