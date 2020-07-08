All apartments in Houston
Westmount at London Park

14545 Bammel North Houston Rd · (202) 851-8872
Location

14545 Bammel North Houston Rd, Houston, TX 77014

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1904 · Avail. Jul 15

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Unit 1914 · Avail. Jul 16

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Unit 2012 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2119 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 2122 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 1405 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westmount at London Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
parking
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. ***Luxury and charm never go out of style at Westmount at London Park, the premier apartments in Houston, Texas. Our central location provides seamless access to Beltway 8, Interstate 45, North Oaks Shopping Center, Champions Village, and Willowbrook Mall. Beyond a convenient location, our one and two-bedroom apartment homes are appointed with sophisticated amenities that will simplify daily living. Our resort-inspired recreational areas exude the ambiance of a vacation-style getaway. Savor your downtime in a park-like setting with mature landscaping, dive into our resort-style swimming pool with fountain, or meet up with friends in our exclusive dog park with a wash station. Schedule your personalized tour with our leasing team, and start life anew.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150-up to half of 1 month's rent.
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: On let policy
Cats
restrictions: No
Parking Details: 1 assigned carport per unit. Other. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.
Storage Details: Most units have a storage closet in the patio.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westmount at London Park have any available units?
Westmount at London Park has 15 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Westmount at London Park have?
Some of Westmount at London Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westmount at London Park currently offering any rent specials?
Westmount at London Park is offering the following rent specials: Apply now and pay only $99 for application and administrative fees!
Is Westmount at London Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Westmount at London Park is pet friendly.
Does Westmount at London Park offer parking?
Yes, Westmount at London Park offers parking.
Does Westmount at London Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westmount at London Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westmount at London Park have a pool?
Yes, Westmount at London Park has a pool.
Does Westmount at London Park have accessible units?
Yes, Westmount at London Park has accessible units.
Does Westmount at London Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westmount at London Park has units with dishwashers.
