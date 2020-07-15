All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Tranquility Grove Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Tranquility Grove Townhomes
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:59 PM

Tranquility Grove Townhomes

15455 Ella Blvd · (713) 597-4831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15455 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77090

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9B-35 · Avail. now

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 899 sqft

Unit 7B-26 · Avail. Oct 31

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 899 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tranquility Grove Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Nestled amongst beautifully landscaped trees with easy access to major thoroughfares you will truly experience the best of both worlds when you choose to come home to Tranquility Grove Townhomes. Our prime location near Beltway 8, I-45 and Hardy Toll puts us in close proximity to everything! Great dining, recreation, and shopping opportunities are just a short drive away. Apartment living in Houston, Texas doesn't get any better than this! We are pleased to announce we are now showcasing newly renovated interiors. You may choose your floor plan preference and the interior finishes that work best for you. We offer one and two bedrooms with central air and heating, ceiling fans, spacious closets and fireplaces. Our unique open floor plans were designed with your comfort, convenience and luxury in mind.

At Tranquility Grove Townhomes, our fresh new exterior transformation is now underway, and we are here to serve you. Residents enjoy working out in our fitness/health center, sunbathing out by our lavish swimming pool or relaxing in our hot tub. Our warm and inviting community welcomes your pets too, so bring the entire family! Find out today why so many are making Tranquility Grove Townhomes their new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per application
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Attached garage: included w/ unit.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tranquility Grove Townhomes have any available units?
Tranquility Grove Townhomes has 2 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Tranquility Grove Townhomes have?
Some of Tranquility Grove Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tranquility Grove Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Tranquility Grove Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tranquility Grove Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Tranquility Grove Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Tranquility Grove Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Tranquility Grove Townhomes offers parking.
Does Tranquility Grove Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tranquility Grove Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tranquility Grove Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Tranquility Grove Townhomes has a pool.
Does Tranquility Grove Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Tranquility Grove Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Tranquility Grove Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tranquility Grove Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Tranquility Grove Townhomes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eagles Landing
11700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77034
Camden Greenway
3800 Audley St
Houston, TX 77098
Gables Tanglewood
5740 San Felipe St
Houston, TX 77057
Dover Place Apartments
4137 Dover Street
Houston, TX 77087
Park at West Creek
2350 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Salado
1000 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Cortland Halstead
4620 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
Gables Revere Upper Kirby
2305 W. Alabama St.
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity