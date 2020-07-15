Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access

Nestled amongst beautifully landscaped trees with easy access to major thoroughfares you will truly experience the best of both worlds when you choose to come home to Tranquility Grove Townhomes. Our prime location near Beltway 8, I-45 and Hardy Toll puts us in close proximity to everything! Great dining, recreation, and shopping opportunities are just a short drive away. Apartment living in Houston, Texas doesn't get any better than this! We are pleased to announce we are now showcasing newly renovated interiors. You may choose your floor plan preference and the interior finishes that work best for you. We offer one and two bedrooms with central air and heating, ceiling fans, spacious closets and fireplaces. Our unique open floor plans were designed with your comfort, convenience and luxury in mind.



At Tranquility Grove Townhomes, our fresh new exterior transformation is now underway, and we are here to serve you. Residents enjoy working out in our fitness/health center, sunbathing out by our lavish swimming pool or relaxing in our hot tub. Our warm and inviting community welcomes your pets too, so bring the entire family! Find out today why so many are making Tranquility Grove Townhomes their new home!