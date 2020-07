Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub package receiving trash valet

DISCOVER HOME AT THE PREAKNESS! One look at The Preakness and you’ll fall in love with the rolling white fencing, classic architecture, and horse statues seen grazing on the front lawn. Choose from six unique plans including efficiencies as well as one and two-bedroom apartment homes all in a lushly landscaped setting. The sundeck at the veranda pool is the perfect place to unwind or surf the Internet in this WiFi Hot Spot. Just a few steps away are an inviting picnic area with a barbeque grill, ideal for sharing an outdoor meal with family and friends.