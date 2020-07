Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub extra storage fireplace oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance trash valet elevator garage parking cc payments conference room internet access lobby package receiving

Luxury Living in the Heart of Houston! The Milo on Westheimer is just a short drive from the vibrant energy of Downtown Houston. It is close to hundreds of new restaurants, shops and nightlife surrounding the Galleria. Outside of your luxury apartment home is a master-planned community tailored to reflect a your living experience. Whether you are relaxing at our resort style swimming pool or working out in our 24 hour fitness center, you will feel relaxed and ready for whatever the day brings. The interior of each home is elegantly designed down to the last detail. Plank floors, granite counter tops and expansive windows are awaiting you! Contact our friendly team today to learn more about making us your new home!