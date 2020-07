Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage yoga cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking car charging cc payments clubhouse concierge dog grooming area e-payments guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Discover luxurious residences that offer the ease of apartment living with the space and style of a custom home. Located in the coveted Tanglewood neighborhood, The Hayworth delivers a modern style of living with spacious floor plans and unparalleled conveniences. Choose your new home with the finest features and custom finishes. Enjoy access to a private 2-acre park or relax by our sparkling pool with expansive tanning deck. At the Hayworth, everything just steps away. Walk to Whole Foods or enjoy dinner with friends at one of the Tanglewood's many restaurants. Live life at The Hayworth.