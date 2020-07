Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage 24hr maintenance business center carport conference room courtyard dog park fire pit internet access internet cafe media room pool table shuffle board

WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT WESTCHASEEnjoy suburban living at its finest in the heart of Houston at The Columns at Westchase! Westchase offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 692 to 1436 square feet. Amenities include Pool Plaza with Sundeck, Barbecue Pavilion, Fitness Center, Designer Kitchens, Full Size Washer and Dryer Connections and more. Our gorgeous community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs.