Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room internet access media room online portal

An icon from the fabled days of the early Texas oil business is now downtown Houston's newest residential high-rise.The historic 1915 Texaco Building has been beautifully reimagined for modern life 286 rental homes of surpassing luxury highly desirable amenities the entire city for enjoyment and discovery.Take advantage of this rare opportunity to reside in a Houston landmark.The Star. Make your own history.