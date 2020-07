Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters ice maker oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pool gym 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse conference room green community guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community tennis court

SkyHouse Main provides a hub for contemporary living. It's the perfect address for those seeking a modern, luxury, high-rise residence in a thriving metropolitan community. SkyHouse Main is now leasing sophisticated studio, one, and two-bedroom homes, as well as luxurious penthouses with amazing views. The Main Street Corridor is downtown Houston's most dynamic business destination, with St. Joseph's Medical Center, Discovery Green, Minute Maid Parkand a myriad of entertainment and sporting destinations - just a few stops away.