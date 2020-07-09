All apartments in Houston
Queenston Manor

6700 Queenston Blvd ·
Location

6700 Queenston Blvd, Houston, TX 77084

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 715 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 734 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 877 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 621 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Unit 712 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

Unit 718 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Queenston Manor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
Queenston Manor Apartment Homesis a 216 unit apartment community located in the heart of Northwest Houston. We are more than just a place to live, we are a lifestyle. You will enjoy the conveniences of living in the heart of the Northwest Houston area by being just minutes away from fine dining, shopping, and great entertainment. Queenston Manor Apartment Homes offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, as well as individual garages and storage units.

Each apartment home has gorgeous brushed nickel fixtures, granite style countertops, and wood style flooring. All apartments are equipped with energy efficient appliances and windows. Your apartment home will also include a full-size washer and dryer. Queenston Apartments are beautifully landscaped and host an array of amenities.

Stop by The Queenston Grill today and enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner inside our beautiful restaurant or outside on the patio.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50
fee: $200 Pet Fee (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month
restrictions: Contact the office for breed restriction and additional information.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Extra storage available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Queenston Manor have any available units?
Queenston Manor has 6 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Queenston Manor have?
Some of Queenston Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Queenston Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Queenston Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Queenston Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Queenston Manor is pet friendly.
Does Queenston Manor offer parking?
Yes, Queenston Manor offers parking.
Does Queenston Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Queenston Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Queenston Manor have a pool?
Yes, Queenston Manor has a pool.
Does Queenston Manor have accessible units?
No, Queenston Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Queenston Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Queenston Manor has units with dishwashers.
