Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard e-payments fire pit internet access

Queenston Manor Apartment Homesis a 216 unit apartment community located in the heart of Northwest Houston. We are more than just a place to live, we are a lifestyle. You will enjoy the conveniences of living in the heart of the Northwest Houston area by being just minutes away from fine dining, shopping, and great entertainment. Queenston Manor Apartment Homes offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, as well as individual garages and storage units.



Each apartment home has gorgeous brushed nickel fixtures, granite style countertops, and wood style flooring. All apartments are equipped with energy efficient appliances and windows. Your apartment home will also include a full-size washer and dryer. Queenston Apartments are beautifully landscaped and host an array of amenities.



Stop by The Queenston Grill today and enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner inside our beautiful restaurant or outside on the patio.