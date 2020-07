Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet cafe online portal trash valet

Surrounded by nature, lush landscaping and trees, Kendall Manor is the perfect place to call home. Our newly renovated apartment homes offer 1- and 2-bedroom floorplans with open layouts provide you with maximum comfort and space. These are just a few of the amenities that make us one of the best apartment communities in Houston, Texas. At Kendall Manor, we also believe in the value of collaborative partnerships. That’s why we created our Preferred Employer Partnership Program. Call, email, or stop by our leasing office today to see if your employer qualifies and receive special discounts and perks.



Make Kendall Manor your home today!