Houston, TX
Hollow Tree Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:36 PM

Hollow Tree Park

Open Now until 6pm
101 Hollow Tree Ln · (850) 905-6406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Hollow Tree Ln, Houston, TX 77090

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11306 · Avail. Jul 26

$936

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit 9201 · Avail. Aug 8

$951

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 9106 · Avail. Sep 5

$961

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12306 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,302

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

Unit 2204 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,322

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

Unit 13104 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,334

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6204 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,548

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hollow Tree Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
garage
parking
business center
Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** If you're looking for an inclusive apartment community that offers the best in urban living, look no further than Hollow Tree Park, the premier luxury apartments in Houston, Texas. Our upscale apartment homes offer unparalleled conveniences that will satisfy even the most discriminating renter, and our location is just a short distance from a number of community centers, schools, roadways, and more. Enjoy relaxing in your spacious one, two or three-bedroom apartment after a long day, making use of your chef-inspired kitchen, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, and incredible shared features. Lounge poolside, by the billiard table, or in the on-site coffee bar. Looking for physical activity options? Check out our upscale fitness center! Experience this and much more when you make your home ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $100 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 (1st pet), $10 (2nd pet)
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Max weight 65 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot, car ports $35, garages $80. Other. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: $25

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hollow Tree Park have any available units?
Hollow Tree Park has 23 units available starting at $936 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Hollow Tree Park have?
Some of Hollow Tree Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hollow Tree Park currently offering any rent specials?
Hollow Tree Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hollow Tree Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Hollow Tree Park is pet friendly.
Does Hollow Tree Park offer parking?
Yes, Hollow Tree Park offers parking.
Does Hollow Tree Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hollow Tree Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hollow Tree Park have a pool?
Yes, Hollow Tree Park has a pool.
Does Hollow Tree Park have accessible units?
No, Hollow Tree Park does not have accessible units.
Does Hollow Tree Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hollow Tree Park has units with dishwashers.
