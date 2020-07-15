Dawson at Stratford

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry cable included microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport courtyard e-payments key fob access

Step out of your door and back in time to the 1920's in this historic, tree-lined apartment community in Houston, Texas at Royce Properties. Our community offers a variety of spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Residents of Royce Properties enjoy being a walk away from the best places in Houston, Texas to work, dine, shop and be entertained. With incredibly convenient access to downtown, the Medical Center, the Galleria, the Energy Corridor, Greenway Plaza and of course, the Museum District, you will be thrilled to call Royce Properties your home.