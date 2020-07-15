All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Dawson at Stratford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Dawson at Stratford
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM

Dawson at Stratford

414 Stratford St · (205) 448-6047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

414 Stratford St, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

1 Bedroom

1X1 A - 1

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

1X1 B - 1

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

1X1 A2 - 1

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dawson at Stratford.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
cable included
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
Step out of your door and back in time to the 1920's in this historic, tree-lined apartment community in Houston, Texas at Royce Properties. Our community offers a variety of spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Residents of Royce Properties enjoy being a walk away from the best places in Houston, Texas to work, dine, shop and be entertained. With incredibly convenient access to downtown, the Medical Center, the Galleria, the Energy Corridor, Greenway Plaza and of course, the Museum District, you will be thrilled to call Royce Properties your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open carport/lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dawson at Stratford have any available units?
Dawson at Stratford offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,300. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Dawson at Stratford have?
Some of Dawson at Stratford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dawson at Stratford currently offering any rent specials?
Dawson at Stratford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dawson at Stratford pet-friendly?
Yes, Dawson at Stratford is pet friendly.
Does Dawson at Stratford offer parking?
Yes, Dawson at Stratford offers parking.
Does Dawson at Stratford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dawson at Stratford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dawson at Stratford have a pool?
No, Dawson at Stratford does not have a pool.
Does Dawson at Stratford have accessible units?
No, Dawson at Stratford does not have accessible units.
Does Dawson at Stratford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dawson at Stratford has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Dawson at Stratford?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Latitude 2976
201 Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Piney Point
9100 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Northgate Oaks
14723 T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77068
The Parker
160 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr
Houston, TX 77013
Camden City Centre
301 St Joseph Pkwy
Houston, TX 77002
Villa Del Prado
9313 Tallyho Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Redwood Gardens Apartment Homes
910 Redwood St
Houston, TX 77023

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity