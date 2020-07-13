All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:01 AM

Carriage Place

505 Wells Fargo Dr · (281) 771-0172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 Wells Fargo Dr, Houston, TX 77090

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-1108 · Avail. Jul 31

$735

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

Unit 8-809 · Avail. Jul 31

$735

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

Unit 9-912 · Avail. Jul 31

$735

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 24-2416 · Avail. Sep 30

$949

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

Unit 25-2513 · Avail. Aug 4

$949

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

Unit 24-2408 · Avail. Sep 30

$949

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-302 · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1289 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carriage Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
hot tub
Carriage Place Apartments offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in the lovely community of Houston, Texas where everything you love is just a short drive away. We are conveniently close to local shopping, parks, schools, and entertainment venues. Our one and two bedroom floor plans are creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle. Careful attention has been placed in the places you gather and use most, offering uncompromising distinction in gracious apartment living. Ceiling fans, dishwasher, extra storage, walk-in closets and washer and dryer connections are just a few of the standard features you will find. We are currently going through a 2.3 million renovation to bring you the best! Become a resident and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 application deposit (applied to 1st full month rent)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month (1 pet), $25/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Carriage Place have any available units?
Carriage Place has 28 units available starting at $735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Carriage Place have?
Some of Carriage Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carriage Place currently offering any rent specials?
Carriage Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carriage Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Carriage Place is pet friendly.
Does Carriage Place offer parking?
Yes, Carriage Place offers parking.
Does Carriage Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carriage Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carriage Place have a pool?
Yes, Carriage Place has a pool.
Does Carriage Place have accessible units?
No, Carriage Place does not have accessible units.
Does Carriage Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carriage Place has units with dishwashers.

