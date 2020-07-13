Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments hot tub

Carriage Place Apartments offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in the lovely community of Houston, Texas where everything you love is just a short drive away. We are conveniently close to local shopping, parks, schools, and entertainment venues. Our one and two bedroom floor plans are creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle. Careful attention has been placed in the places you gather and use most, offering uncompromising distinction in gracious apartment living. Ceiling fans, dishwasher, extra storage, walk-in closets and washer and dryer connections are just a few of the standard features you will find. We are currently going through a 2.3 million renovation to bring you the best! Become a resident and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services