Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access media room package receiving accessible garage carport cc payments concierge hot tub online portal

Just ten minutes from the heart of downtown Houston and close to the University of Houston and the Texas Medical Center, it's easy to see what makes living at Cabochon at River Oaks so appealing. As a resident of our apartments in Houston, you'll be just a short drive from Memorial Park, the Houston Zoo, the Houston Aquarium, and hometown Houston Texans games at the nearby NRG Stadium. Whether you want to grab a bite to eat at the nearby Chuy's or Del Frisco's Grille, stock up on groceries at Whole Foods Market, catch a movie at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace 24 or indie and foreign flicks at River Oaks Theatre, or update your wardrobe at the River Oaks Shopping Center, there's something for everyone here. Once you've found the floor plan that's right for you, stop by today to set up a tour!