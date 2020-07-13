All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Cabochon at River Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Cabochon at River Oaks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:34 AM

Cabochon at River Oaks

2828 Bammel Ln · (713) 322-6842
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greenway - Upper Kirby
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2828 Bammel Ln, Houston, TX 77098
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0307 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,043

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 0406 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,123

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 0902 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,153

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0505 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 0705 · Avail. now

$1,388

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 0905 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cabochon at River Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
media room
package receiving
accessible
garage
carport
cc payments
concierge
hot tub
online portal
Just ten minutes from the heart of downtown Houston and close to the University of Houston and the Texas Medical Center, it's easy to see what makes living at Cabochon at River Oaks so appealing. As a resident of our apartments in Houston, you'll be just a short drive from Memorial Park, the Houston Zoo, the Houston Aquarium, and hometown Houston Texans games at the nearby NRG Stadium. Whether you want to grab a bite to eat at the nearby Chuy's or Del Frisco's Grille, stock up on groceries at Whole Foods Market, catch a movie at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace 24 or indie and foreign flicks at River Oaks Theatre, or update your wardrobe at the River Oaks Shopping Center, there's something for everyone here. Once you've found the floor plan that's right for you, stop by today to set up a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: included in lease (1 per bedroom), $75/month (additional).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cabochon at River Oaks have any available units?
Cabochon at River Oaks has 13 units available starting at $1,043 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Cabochon at River Oaks have?
Some of Cabochon at River Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cabochon at River Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Cabochon at River Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cabochon at River Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Cabochon at River Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Cabochon at River Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Cabochon at River Oaks offers parking.
Does Cabochon at River Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cabochon at River Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cabochon at River Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Cabochon at River Oaks has a pool.
Does Cabochon at River Oaks have accessible units?
Yes, Cabochon at River Oaks has accessible units.
Does Cabochon at River Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cabochon at River Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Cabochon at River Oaks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sendera at Greenway
3400 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77027
Asheville at Spring Branch
10800 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Parc at South Green
12510 S Green Dr
Houston, TX 77034
North Post Oaks Lofts
1255 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
The Terraces on Brompton
7315 Brompton St
Houston, TX 77025
La Estancia
6200 Gulfton St
Houston, TX 77081
The Alcove
77 E Edgebrook Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Lake Houston Pines
5830 S Lake Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77049

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity