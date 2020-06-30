All apartments in Houston
64 N Hutcheson Street
64 N Hutcheson Street

64 North Hutcheson Street · No Longer Available
Location

64 North Hutcheson Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Now is your chance to live in the trendy neighborhood of EaDo! Beautiful 2 Story townhomes in Eado Square. This two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath, two-car garage townhome features two Master Bedrooms! This lovely home features, travertine tile, Crema Marfil Marble countertops, hardwood flooring, Stainless Steel appliances and Moen fixtures. The owner will include the washer, dryer, and refrigerator with the lease. Owner added extra storage shelves in the master bathroom and the guest bathroom. Large laundry room inside the house with extra storage space. This is a dream home in an ever-popular growing area with easy access to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 N Hutcheson Street have any available units?
64 N Hutcheson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 64 N Hutcheson Street have?
Some of 64 N Hutcheson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 N Hutcheson Street currently offering any rent specials?
64 N Hutcheson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 N Hutcheson Street pet-friendly?
No, 64 N Hutcheson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 64 N Hutcheson Street offer parking?
Yes, 64 N Hutcheson Street offers parking.
Does 64 N Hutcheson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 N Hutcheson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 N Hutcheson Street have a pool?
No, 64 N Hutcheson Street does not have a pool.
Does 64 N Hutcheson Street have accessible units?
No, 64 N Hutcheson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 64 N Hutcheson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 N Hutcheson Street has units with dishwashers.

