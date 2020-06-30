64 N Hutcheson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Now is your chance to live in the trendy neighborhood of EaDo! Beautiful 2 Story townhomes in Eado Square. This two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath, two-car garage townhome features two Master Bedrooms! This lovely home features, travertine tile, Crema Marfil Marble countertops, hardwood flooring, Stainless Steel appliances and Moen fixtures. The owner will include the washer, dryer, and refrigerator with the lease. Owner added extra storage shelves in the master bathroom and the guest bathroom. Large laundry room inside the house with extra storage space. This is a dream home in an ever-popular growing area with easy access to downtown.