637 Middle Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:13 PM

637 Middle Street

637 Middle St · No Longer Available
Location

637 Middle St, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful Perry Home within a gated community! Featuring a freestanding stucco design with Mediterranean style accents, this stunning single-family home boasts an East End location on the Southern bank of Buffalo Bayou with direct access to the hike & bike trails. The open concept 2nd floor is perfect for entertaining & the living area features wood floors, balcony, 12ft ceilings & oversized windows that allow the natural light to flow through. The island kitchen boasts ample cabinet & counter space, granite counters, walk-in pantry & a stainless appliance package. The 3rd-floor master retreat is spacious & features a wall of windows & en-suite bathroom w/garden tub,glass-enclosed walk-in shower & dual vanities. The 3rd floor is complete w/utility room, an additional secondary bedroom w/en-suite bath. The 4th-floor rooftop deck is the perfect place to relax at the end of the day. Centrally located just 1.2 miles from Minute Maid Park & BBVA Compass Stadium, Downtown and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Middle Street have any available units?
637 Middle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 Middle Street have?
Some of 637 Middle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Middle Street currently offering any rent specials?
637 Middle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Middle Street pet-friendly?
No, 637 Middle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 637 Middle Street offer parking?
Yes, 637 Middle Street offers parking.
Does 637 Middle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 Middle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Middle Street have a pool?
No, 637 Middle Street does not have a pool.
Does 637 Middle Street have accessible units?
Yes, 637 Middle Street has accessible units.
Does 637 Middle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 Middle Street has units with dishwashers.

