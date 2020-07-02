637 Middle Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautiful Perry Home within a gated community! Featuring a freestanding stucco design with Mediterranean style accents, this stunning single-family home boasts an East End location on the Southern bank of Buffalo Bayou with direct access to the hike & bike trails. The open concept 2nd floor is perfect for entertaining & the living area features wood floors, balcony, 12ft ceilings & oversized windows that allow the natural light to flow through. The island kitchen boasts ample cabinet & counter space, granite counters, walk-in pantry & a stainless appliance package. The 3rd-floor master retreat is spacious & features a wall of windows & en-suite bathroom w/garden tub,glass-enclosed walk-in shower & dual vanities. The 3rd floor is complete w/utility room, an additional secondary bedroom w/en-suite bath. The 4th-floor rooftop deck is the perfect place to relax at the end of the day. Centrally located just 1.2 miles from Minute Maid Park & BBVA Compass Stadium, Downtown and more!