6229 Bobby Burns Street

***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT.***



Price: $1250

Security Deposit: $1050

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1140

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Dishwasher, stove



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Never lived in 3 bed 2 bath 1 story home! Located in the well established Liberty Road Manor neighborhood. Close to downtown Houston, with recently installed appliances, flooring & so much more! Roomy bedrooms with ample cabinet space in kitchen. SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION TODAY! DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

