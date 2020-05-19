6229 Bobby Burns Street

Amenities
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/977979?source=marketing
***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT.***
Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1140
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher, stove
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Never lived in 3 bed 2 bath 1 story home! Located in the well established Liberty Road Manor neighborhood. Close to downtown Houston, with recently installed appliances, flooring & so much more! Roomy bedrooms with ample cabinet space in kitchen. SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION TODAY! DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.