Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6229 Bobby Burns Street
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:15 PM

6229 Bobby Burns Street

6229 Bobby Burns Street · No Longer Available
Location

6229 Bobby Burns Street, Houston, TX 77028
Settagast

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1140
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher, stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Never lived in 3 bed 2 bath 1 story home! Located in the well established Liberty Road Manor neighborhood. Close to downtown Houston, with recently installed appliances, flooring & so much more! Roomy bedrooms with ample cabinet space in kitchen. SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION TODAY! DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6229 Bobby Burns Street have any available units?
6229 Bobby Burns Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6229 Bobby Burns Street have?
Some of 6229 Bobby Burns Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6229 Bobby Burns Street currently offering any rent specials?
6229 Bobby Burns Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6229 Bobby Burns Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6229 Bobby Burns Street is pet friendly.
Does 6229 Bobby Burns Street offer parking?
No, 6229 Bobby Burns Street does not offer parking.
Does 6229 Bobby Burns Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6229 Bobby Burns Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6229 Bobby Burns Street have a pool?
No, 6229 Bobby Burns Street does not have a pool.
Does 6229 Bobby Burns Street have accessible units?
No, 6229 Bobby Burns Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6229 Bobby Burns Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6229 Bobby Burns Street has units with dishwashers.

