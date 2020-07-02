6002 Dellfern Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This is s steal for the price! Great location! Minutes from HWY 90 and 610. Shopping and Restaurants nearby. Home is spacious with open floor plan and lots of lighting. Big backyard for family bbq's or to just enjoy your morning cup of coffee. Come take a look before its gone.