This is s steal for the price! Great location! Minutes from HWY 90 and 610. Shopping and Restaurants nearby. Home is spacious with open floor plan and lots of lighting. Big backyard for family bbq's or to just enjoy your morning cup of coffee. Come take a look before its gone.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6002 Dellfern Drive have any available units?
6002 Dellfern Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6002 Dellfern Drive have?
Some of 6002 Dellfern Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6002 Dellfern Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6002 Dellfern Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.