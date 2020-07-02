All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6001 Reims Road Road

6001 Reims Road · No Longer Available
Location

6001 Reims Road, Houston, TX 77036
Sharpstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Move in Ready. Charming and Cozy Condo located in Southwest Houston. Secure gated community with easy access to US 59, close to 610, and Galleria area. Near to shopping and many restaurants. Spacious den with fireplace, laminate wood flooring throughout first floor. Kitchen has granite counter-tops with refrigerator included. Half bath on first floor, utility room closet with washer and dryer. Second floor features loft style bedroom, large closet and bathroom. Community offer Clubhouse and pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 Reims Road Road have any available units?
6001 Reims Road Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6001 Reims Road Road have?
Some of 6001 Reims Road Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6001 Reims Road Road currently offering any rent specials?
6001 Reims Road Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 Reims Road Road pet-friendly?
No, 6001 Reims Road Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6001 Reims Road Road offer parking?
No, 6001 Reims Road Road does not offer parking.
Does 6001 Reims Road Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6001 Reims Road Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 Reims Road Road have a pool?
Yes, 6001 Reims Road Road has a pool.
Does 6001 Reims Road Road have accessible units?
No, 6001 Reims Road Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 Reims Road Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6001 Reims Road Road has units with dishwashers.

