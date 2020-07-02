6001 Reims Road Road

Amenities

Move in Ready. Charming and Cozy Condo located in Southwest Houston. Secure gated community with easy access to US 59, close to 610, and Galleria area. Near to shopping and many restaurants. Spacious den with fireplace, laminate wood flooring throughout first floor. Kitchen has granite counter-tops with refrigerator included. Half bath on first floor, utility room closet with washer and dryer. Second floor features loft style bedroom, large closet and bathroom. Community offer Clubhouse and pool!