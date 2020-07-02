All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 7 2019 at 9:56 AM

4114 Clover St.

4114 Clover St · No Longer Available
Location

4114 Clover St, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home Reed Terrace. Great location!

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4430688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 Clover St. have any available units?
4114 Clover St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4114 Clover St. currently offering any rent specials?
4114 Clover St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 Clover St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4114 Clover St. is pet friendly.
Does 4114 Clover St. offer parking?
Yes, 4114 Clover St. offers parking.
Does 4114 Clover St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4114 Clover St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 Clover St. have a pool?
No, 4114 Clover St. does not have a pool.
Does 4114 Clover St. have accessible units?
No, 4114 Clover St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 Clover St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4114 Clover St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4114 Clover St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4114 Clover St. does not have units with air conditioning.

