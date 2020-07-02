All apartments in Houston
401 Franklin St

401 Franklin St · No Longer Available
Location

401 Franklin St, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5100555)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Franklin St have any available units?
401 Franklin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Franklin St have?
Some of 401 Franklin St's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
401 Franklin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Franklin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Franklin St is pet friendly.
Does 401 Franklin St offer parking?
No, 401 Franklin St does not offer parking.
Does 401 Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Franklin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Franklin St have a pool?
Yes, 401 Franklin St has a pool.
Does 401 Franklin St have accessible units?
No, 401 Franklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Franklin St does not have units with dishwashers.

