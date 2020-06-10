All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3100 Post Oak Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3100 Post Oak Boulevard
Last updated June 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

3100 Post Oak Boulevard

3100 Post Oak Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3100 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
yoga
3100 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston, TX 77056 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Rabii Hassan, Taco Street Houston, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It’s the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people. It’s the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out! _____________________________________________________ Quick Notes Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks. Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer) Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work. We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool. We’re also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston. We’re free to work with! Apartments are pet friendly! Tacos. Tacos are awesome. _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities City and Lakeside Views Community Rewards Program Apartment Butler Program including Dog Walking and Housekeeping Lakeside Living with Private Island Park in the Heart of Uptown Two Custom Flooring Options: Bamboo and Stained Concrete Designer Carpeting in Bedroom Suites Quartz or Granite Countertop Selections Three Custom Kitchen Backsplash Selections: Marble, Travertine Linear Plank, and Split-Faced Quartzite Spacious En-Suite Master Bath Design with Custom Framed Mirrors Spacious Walk-In Closets Plush Carpeting Programmable Thermostats Sleek Stainless Appliance Package Smoke Free Community Soaring 10-Ft Ceilings Stained Concrete Flooring Stunning City and Lakeside Views Walk-In Shower Wine Fridge _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities Elegant Clubroom with Catering Kitchen Social Lounge with iCafe Private Massage Center and Yoga Space Available for Reservation Two-Story 24/7 Athletic Center Outfitted with Cardio Theater, Free Weights, TRX System, Individual Weight Machines and Expresso Bikes Featuring Interactive Display Boards Outdoor Fire Pit 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Social Calendar with Activities Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Entertainment Seating, Tanning Ledge, and Beach Entry Outdoor Summer Kitchen with Grilling Area Fully Air Conditioned Corridors with Direct-Access Garage Parking Free Weights Full-Swing Golf Simulator Featuring 15 Famous Courses Green Certification Type - NAHBGreen Bronze Level Outdoor Barbecues Personal Yoga Studio Poker Lounge with Comfort Seating Game Table Professional Spinning Facility Recycling Programs Available Stylish Resident Lounge TRX System Looking for that new apartment? Yeah, I know. You’re tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you? Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that’s us. Taco Street Locating. We’re like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we’re super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don’t know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info [ Published 29-Jun-20 / ID 3603352 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Post Oak Boulevard have any available units?
3100 Post Oak Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Post Oak Boulevard have?
Some of 3100 Post Oak Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Post Oak Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Post Oak Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Post Oak Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 Post Oak Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3100 Post Oak Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Post Oak Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3100 Post Oak Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Post Oak Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Post Oak Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3100 Post Oak Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3100 Post Oak Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3100 Post Oak Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Post Oak Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 Post Oak Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Heights
404 Oxford St
Houston, TX 77007
Trails at City Park
2201 W Orem Dr
Houston, TX 77047
High Point Uptown
807 S Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77056
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Magnolia Creek
799 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Pearl Residences At CityCentre
10401 Town and Country Way
Houston, TX 77024
Galleria Flats
3001 Hillcroft St
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston