3100 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston, TX 77056 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Rabii Hassan, Taco Street Houston, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It’s the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people. It’s the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out! _____________________________________________________ Quick Notes Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks. Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer) Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work. We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool. We’re also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston. We’re free to work with! Apartments are pet friendly! Tacos. Tacos are awesome. _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities City and Lakeside Views Community Rewards Program Apartment Butler Program including Dog Walking and Housekeeping Lakeside Living with Private Island Park in the Heart of Uptown Two Custom Flooring Options: Bamboo and Stained Concrete Designer Carpeting in Bedroom Suites Quartz or Granite Countertop Selections Three Custom Kitchen Backsplash Selections: Marble, Travertine Linear Plank, and Split-Faced Quartzite Spacious En-Suite Master Bath Design with Custom Framed Mirrors Spacious Walk-In Closets Plush Carpeting Programmable Thermostats Sleek Stainless Appliance Package Smoke Free Community Soaring 10-Ft Ceilings Stained Concrete Flooring Stunning City and Lakeside Views Walk-In Shower Wine Fridge _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities Elegant Clubroom with Catering Kitchen Social Lounge with iCafe Private Massage Center and Yoga Space Available for Reservation Two-Story 24/7 Athletic Center Outfitted with Cardio Theater, Free Weights, TRX System, Individual Weight Machines and Expresso Bikes Featuring Interactive Display Boards Outdoor Fire Pit 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Social Calendar with Activities Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Entertainment Seating, Tanning Ledge, and Beach Entry Outdoor Summer Kitchen with Grilling Area Fully Air Conditioned Corridors with Direct-Access Garage Parking Free Weights Full-Swing Golf Simulator Featuring 15 Famous Courses Green Certification Type - NAHBGreen Bronze Level Outdoor Barbecues Personal Yoga Studio Poker Lounge with Comfort Seating Game Table Professional Spinning Facility Recycling Programs Available Stylish Resident Lounge TRX System Looking for that new apartment? Yeah, I know. You’re tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you? Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that’s us. Taco Street Locating. We’re like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we’re super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don’t know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info [ Published 29-Jun-20 / ID 3603352 ]