Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will love this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home just 10 minutes from downtown. This home has been completely remodeled and update. It has a former living room and dining area close to the kitchen, perfect for cooking while entertaining guest. Patio on front and back for a nice relaxation in the evenings. 10 minutes away minute maid park and the dynamo stadium. Ride your bike to the bike trails from home. Call to make an appointment today!