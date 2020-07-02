2350 Bagby St

Amenities
You’ve been undergoing intense negotiations lately. With your dog. Officer Puppers has been in full scale revolt ever since you switched out her wet food to some wack dry food. It’s good for her bones and coat, but she doesn’t know that. In protest, she poops on your rug. Tears apartment your vinyl collection, and indiscriminately humps your friends like a little weirdo. No amount of belly scratches and games of fetch will appease her now.
About to cave in, you discover an ace up your sleeve. Your lease is up soon, and it’s time to make some power moves. What if you could find a place with a huge dog park? The kind of dog park that even your furiously furry friend would crumble in delight. Well spoiler alert. This place is it. This place has that exact dog park that will serve as the key to your intense yet kind of adorable standoff.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Large living rooms
Open floorplans
Gourmet kitchens
Freestanding showers
Track lighting
Large master bedrooms
Patio/balcony
Garden tubs
Full-size washer & dryer
Large walk-in closets
Stainless steel appliances
Quartz counter tops
Upgraded fixtures
Wood style flooring
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Resort swimming pool & fire pit
Courtyard with gazebos & grill area
High speed internet access
Complimentary coffee bar
City skyline views
24-hour emergency maintenance
Parking garage with attached pedestrian bridge
Business center
Exceptional management
----------------------------------------------------
Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?
Yes, chances are you’re tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities “Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!” Listen, we get it. It doesn’t have to be like that. That’s why we’re here. Taco Street Locating. We’re in the business of finding people like you apartments. We’re also super free to work with.